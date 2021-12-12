MLA’S CORNER: Buy local this holiday season, and beyond

We just marked BC Buy Local Week, which encourages consumers to spend their dollars locally to support our hard-working small business owners and their families. But given the year or so that we’ve had, we might want to think about buying local throughout this holiday season and beyond.

From fires, floods, and extreme heat to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of our small businesses are hanging on by a thread — if they were lucky to survive at all. Some have had to temporarily limit their operations due to COVID, or are struggling to receive inventory due to the condition of our highways right now. With fewer customers coming in and revenues falling, they need our support more than ever.

Small businesses are the backbone of our communities. They not only provide the goods and services we require but are also an important source of local jobs. They also support local service providers, keeping dollars circulating in our community.

In addition, they give back to our communities by sponsoring local events and charity initiatives that benefit many people in our region. They also bring vibrancy to our neighbourhoods and attract visitors who appreciate just how much Williams Lake and area has to offer.

With all this in mind, you can feel good about shopping locally as it benefits our community both economically and socially. It’s important that we acknowledge and celebrate these unique contributions made by our small businesses.

So whether it’s that perfect Christmas gift for someone you care about; a nice holiday meal with friends; or some routine car or home maintenance — please consider turning to our local entrepreneurs to purchase these goods and services, either by visiting their establishments or buying online. They will be grateful for your support and will use it to create even more good in our community.

