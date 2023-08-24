MLA’S CORNER: B.C.’S health care crisis continues

It’s hard to imagine that years into B.C.’s health care crisis, the situation continues to worsen. The NDP government has promised to address the core issues, but nothing seems to be getting better.

Just last week we heard that shocking news that nurses at Bulkley Valley District Hospital in Smithers have been instructed to call 911 if their patients are in medical distress since they don’t have enough doctors to staff the emergency room. Meanwhile, family doctors are being told to attend to their patients in the hospital when there are no doctors on shift.

This is a staggering level of crisis, and unfortunately, it’s a reality we’ve become familiar with in the Cariboo. Over the past few years, we have seen numerous ER closures at the hospital in 100 Mile House, and Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake is chronically short-staffed. This crisis has likely cost lives, not just in the rest of the province, but right here in the Cariboo too.

Health care professionals, our Official Opposition, and everyday British Columbians have been calling on the NDP for action. Yet, other than photos taken at announcements, there is no evidence of progress.

Premier Eby and Health Minister Adrian Dix can continue to hold press conferences and make promises, but nothing is changing on the ground in our hospitals. Health care workers are exhausted, a million British Columbians don’t have a family doctor, and B.C.’s hospitals remain understaffed.

We need to see a massive effort put into training, recruitment, and especially retention of health care workers. We need to see investment in cancer treatment and medical imaging, and a health human resources strategy with a clear plan, timeline and metrics to achieve success.

It’s the NDP government’s responsibility to ensure that our health care system is properly functioning and delivering that medical care that people need and deserve. It’s time for them to put in the work required to keep British Columbians healthy and safe.

BC politics