Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)

MLA’s CORNER: B.C. needs real solutions to address affordability

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson calls for action on affordability

In a province as diverse and varied as British Columbia there aren’t a lot of universal daily experiences.

However, over the last few years one has grown increasingly common — we are all shocked and stressed at how expensive life has become.

Nearly everyday I talk to a constituent, friend, or family member about how much we just paid for a tank of gas, how expensive butter is at the grocery store, or how much housing prices have increased. No matter where you live in B.C., bare necessities cost more than ever, and it is having a serious impact on people.

A recent report from MNP confirms this. They found that 52 per cent of British Columbians are just $200 or less away from insolvency at the end of the month, meaning more than half of people in our province are living paycheque to paycheque, barely hanging on as costs continue to rise.

This is made more frustrating by the fact the NDP government came to power promising to make life more affordable.

I truly don’t think there’s anyone in B.C. who can say their life has become more affordable in the last six years. From housing, to food, to transportation, everything is more expensive, despite the many NDP photo-ops trying to convince people otherwise.

But just because this government hasn’t introduced any real measures to address the cost-of-living crisis, doesn’t mean that none are possible.

Our BC United Leader Kevin Falcon has suggested a temporary suspension of provincial gas taxes for over a year now. This could immediately make life just a little easier for everyone in B.C., and it would impact every part of the supply chain, as the price of gas impacts the cost of everything from groceries to construction.

No one measure will solve affordability, but there are innovative steps government could take to help people right now.

British Columbians genuinely cannot afford to wait any longer for this NDP government to take real action on affordability.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsCaribooChilcotin

Previous story
Editorial: How much food are you throwing away?

Just Posted

Quesnel RCMP Staff Sgt. Richard Weseen (Frank Peebles photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Quesnel carjackers quickly caught in Williams Lake

Surrey RCMP say the Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton has been cancelled. They were last seen by their father on June 28 when leaving for a planned vacation with their mother, Verity Bolton. They were supposed to return July 17, 2023. (Lauren Collins)
Mother, boyfriend charged following B.C. Amber Alert, kids found safe in Alberta

Fruit and veggies are too often thrown away as food waste. (Citizen file)
Editorial: How much food are you throwing away?

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)
MLA’s CORNER: B.C. needs real solutions to address affordability