MLA’s CORNER: B.C. deficit increases by billions as affordability crisis continues

We know that inflation is taking a real toll on people

By nearly every metric, life in B.C. is getting more expensive, with people in every corner of the province feeling the growing stress of making ends meet.

We know that inflation is taking a real toll on people. Over 50 per cent of households in B.C. are less than $200 away from insolvency at the end of each month and people are turning to government, wondering what is being done to address these significant challenges.

Unfortunately, there is not much good news for those looking for relief.

In fact, the recent quarterly report on B.C.’s finances revealed that the deficit has increased by $2.5 billion in the first quarter, bringing the total forecast deficit to $6.7 billion.

That’s a massive increase in just a few months’ time.

This astounding figure raises numerous questions about how taxpayer dollars are being spent.

However, the main question on my mind when hearing this news, is how are British Columbians benefiting from these billions of extra dollars being spent by government?

How can this expenditure be justified when gas prices continue to increase, housing prices have reached record highs, and it’s getting more difficult than ever for people to put food on the table for their families?

I think many people in the current government have good intentions and truly want to make life better for people, but with each day that passes it feels increasingly like they do not know how to make that a reality.

It’s mystifying that the Province has managed to rack up a deficit of billions of dollars and yet our health care system remains in a state of crisis.

This government is spending more on infrastructure than ever and yet projects are years behind schedule and smaller in scope.

No amount of money seems to be making a difference on crime or the mental health and addictions crisis putting people in our communities at risk.

We need to make smarter spending decisions in our province — investing in people and taking steps to address the problems facing British Columbians every day.

