MLA’s CORNER: Anticipating an eventful summer in the Cariboo

After a busy spring travelling to and from the Legislature in Victoria, I am very much looking forward to spending the summer at home here in the Cariboo-Chilcotin. I love this region and the incredible people who make it such a special place to live.

I am particularly grateful to the hundreds of people who take time out of their busy schedules to volunteer at important community events. Obviously the last two years have been especially challenging, but I am so thankful for all those who continue to serve, running farmers markets, rodeos, fundraisers and other important events — many of which are returning this year for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was so great to see everyone out in 100 Mile House recently at the Community Appreciation Day held to honour the South Cariboo’s emergency service workers. Thank you to our first responders throughout the Cariboo, including Emergency Support Services (ESS) of Williams Lake, and to all those who came together to ensure they felt supported. I also want to recognize everyone who helped to organize recent events here in Williams Lake, like the Move to Cure ALS and the Dry Grad Parade. Both were wonderful successes, and it was so encouraging to see the community come together.

It is also incredibly exciting to see the Williams Lake Stampede grounds, and the city itself, starting to get that stampede feel again. I can’t wait for everything to officially kick-off and I am thankful to the different groups and volunteers getting ready to make it happen.

Many of the events, like the parade and street party, are still in need of volunteers and I would encourage everyone who is able to get involved. The friendships you build at Stampede are life-long and the memories and laughs will last forever. I hope everyone can join in the fun as we welcome the world back to Cariboo-Chilcotin for our 94th Annual Stampede!

