MLA’S CORNER: An incredible weekend at the 4-H Show and Sale

This past weekend I had the opportunity to attend one of my favourite summer events in the Cariboo-Chilcotin, the annual 4-H Show and Sale held in Williams Lake.

This year was the Show and Sale’s 65th anniversary, an incredible milestone that demonstrates the continued importance of 4-H in our region.

I have mentioned before just how much I love the 4-H program, and I was reminded why it holds such a special place in my heart after spending a few days at the event.

In the days leading up to the sale, I had the privilege of meeting and interviewing two young participants, the Mecham brothers. In speaking with them and hearing their passion for the program and their work with livestock, it was clear to me just how 4-H has equipped these young representatives to speak on behalf of their club.

The Show and Sale brings all of the 4-H clubs and participants in our region together every summer, giving them a venue to show-off the hard work that has gone into their products. The event is always well attended and supported in an unbelievable way by the business community along with BC Livestock, and of course, the parents, family, and friends of participants.

It was fantastic to see prices remain high at the sale, providing the support needed for these next generation farmers and ranchers to reinvest their proceeds into preparing for next year.

The 4-H program teaches its young participants to “learn by doing,” in fact, it’s the motto of 4-H. Public speaking, animal care, leadership, communication, social interaction and of course, hands-on learning are all part of the program and were on clear display this weekend.

I honestly cannot say enough about the program and the great weekend we had in Williams Lake. I’m very thankful for all who worked to make the event, and the 4-H program as a whole, so successful — congratulations to all of the clubs that participated in the 65th annual 4–H Show and Sale!

