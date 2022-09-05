MLA’S CORNER: A successful Cariboo summer

People have been waiting for so long for the return of events like our local rodeos, farmers markets, and festivals. It has been a joy to attend these events, celebrating their success, and meeting with so many constituents enjoying everything our community has to offer.

Over the past few months I have had the privilege of attending the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo, the Williams Lake Stampede, the 64th Annual 4-H Show and Sale, Williams Lake Pride, the Art Walk hosted by our local business improvement association, and so many other incredible events across the region. And just this past weekend, I was able to participate in the return of Garlic Festival, which proved to be a roaring success.

I want to express my sincere thanks to each and every committed volunteer who made these events possible.

The Cariboo-Chilcotin is a remarkable place for so many reasons, but I firmly believe that it is our people who make it such a special place to live, work, and play.

Thank you to the thousands of hard-working individuals who care so deeply about our community and take time out of their schedules to support their neighbours and invest their effort into causes they care about. We are so thankful for you.

Even as summer comes to a close, there is still much to look forward to, including the return of our Harvest Fair, taking place September 10-11. I hope to see you there!

