MLA’S CORNER: A successful Cariboo summer

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Williams Lake Tribune image)

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Williams Lake Tribune image)

People have been waiting for so long for the return of events like our local rodeos, farmers markets, and festivals. It has been a joy to attend these events, celebrating their success, and meeting with so many constituents enjoying everything our community has to offer.

Over the past few months I have had the privilege of attending the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo, the Williams Lake Stampede, the 64th Annual 4-H Show and Sale, Williams Lake Pride, the Art Walk hosted by our local business improvement association, and so many other incredible events across the region. And just this past weekend, I was able to participate in the return of Garlic Festival, which proved to be a roaring success.

I want to express my sincere thanks to each and every committed volunteer who made these events possible.

The Cariboo-Chilcotin is a remarkable place for so many reasons, but I firmly believe that it is our people who make it such a special place to live, work, and play.

Thank you to the thousands of hard-working individuals who care so deeply about our community and take time out of their schedules to support their neighbours and invest their effort into causes they care about. We are so thankful for you.

Even as summer comes to a close, there is still much to look forward to, including the return of our Harvest Fair, taking place September 10-11. I hope to see you there!

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsCaribooColumnistOpinion

Previous story
COLUMN: Forest Ink

Just Posted

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Williams Lake Tribune image)
MLA’S CORNER: A successful Cariboo summer

The old Sheep Creek Bridge taken from a 1954 post card. (Seibert family collection)
HAPHAZARD HISTORY: The Seibert family of Williams Lake

Jacqueline Turvey is the Interior Health primary care respiratory therapist and coordinator for the Integrated Primary and Community Care program, based in Kamloops. (Photo submitted)
OP ED: Air quality awareness important at all times of the year

Marcus Deausy is back on his motobike after recovering from several serious injuries and intends to compete in local races and indoor tournaments before returning to next year’s Triple Crown Series in hopes of earning champion status. (Photo: Marcus Deausy/Facebook).
Back on the bike in 6 weeks: ’gnarly’ injuries put William’s Lake racer out competition