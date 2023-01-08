MLA’s CORNER: A new year’s wish list for Cariboo-Chilcotin

Happy New Year, everyone! I hope that your holiday season was filled with joy and time spent surrounded by family and friends.

It’s hard to believe that it is already 2023, but as difficult as that is to process, I am entering this year with hope and optimism. The beginning of a new year always feels like a fresh start and I think it is important to use it as an opportunity to not just work on self-improvement, but to make a positive difference in our community.

This year, I have a number of new year’s resolutions and a wish list of sorts for 2023. I will work hard every day to try to get important issues addressed by our government, for the sake of all British Columbians.

We need to see a renewed focus on seniors. We saw two reports last year that brought attention to the serious challenges facing our seniors in B.C., including a lack of housing options, worsening access to health care, and far too many seniors struggling to make ends meet as the affordability crisis worsens.

And while these issues may be especially pronounced among seniors, they are being felt by people across the province. We desperately need government to invest in building more housing options for people of all incomes and ages, and to finally deliver the renters’ rebate they promised more than five years ago.

The health care crisis must be urgently addressed to save lives, steps must be taken to fight inflation and improve affordability, and we need greater action to keep our streets safe in the face of more frequent violent crime.

With a new year ahead of us and a new premier in place, I sincerely hope that we can see positive steps forward for all of B.C. We need to see real results that improve the lives of everyday people. I can only hope the NDP government has made the same resolutions this year.

monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

