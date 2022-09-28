General election day is Oct. 15, 2022.

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Three in the running for School Board 27, Zone 6

Meet the candidates hoping to represent Williams Lake

It’s a three-way race for Zone 6 of School District 27 board of trustees.

Running in the election is Mike Franklin, Jackie Lahaise and Tricia Ramier McLellan.

Click the links below for a question and answer with each candidate.

We asked the candidates: A. Can you tell us a bit about yourself? B. What prompted you to run for school board? C. What do you feel are some of the challenges/concerns facing School District 27? D. How do you plan to address those challenges? E. What are a few fun facts about yourself?

Mike Franklin

Jackie Lahaise

Tricia Ramier McLellan

BC Election 2022

