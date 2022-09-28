MEET THE CANDIDATE: School District 27 Zone 6 candidate Mike Franklin

We asked the candidates: A. Can you tell us a bit about yourself? B. What prompted you to run for school board? C. What do you feel are some of the challenges/concerns facing School District 27? D. How do you plan to address those challenges? E. What are a few fun facts about yourself?

A. I was raised on Vancouver Island, educated at Simon Fraser University, and have worked in SD 27 since 1991. My wife, Jeannette Gobolos, and I have three children. Hannah is a teacher, Callie is a UNBC Business graduate, and Davis is attending UBCO.

B. I chose to run for a trustee position because our schools’ learning and working conditions are deteriorating. I would appreciate the opportunity and possess the skills and experience to work towards improving local programming. Parents, students, and school staff are over-stressed as they navigate a dysfunctional system. We have been running the same education system for seventy years. This model no longer meets society’s needs, wants, and desires. Students, parents, and employers are asking for flexibility with where learning happens, when learning occurs, how learning happens and what is learned. It is time to move towards a more dynamic and flexible education system. I have been recognized provincially and nationally (as one of Canada’s top 40 principals) as a long-time educational innovator.

C. The most significant challenge facing the school district is staffing.

D. We must differentiate ourselves to attract and retain high-quality staff. The district must provide teachers, support staff, maintenance staff, and leaders with reasons to choose SD 27 over other employers. The district needs to be a great place to work. Financial incentives may attract some, working conditions may attract others, and a positive, supportive culture will always retain staff.

E. A few fun facts – my mom and dad were both educators – I completed the BC Bike Race – I enjoy the mountain bike and ski trails regularly – I only came to the Cariboo for a few years … It’s time for us to think “outside the box” and work towards a less stressful, more productive educational environment for students, parents and staff.

BC Election 2022