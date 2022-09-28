MEET THE CANDIDATE: School District 27 candidate Tricia Ramier McLellan

We asked the candidates: A. Can you tell us a bit about yourself? B. What prompted you to run for school board? C. What do you feel are some of the challenges/concerns facing School District 27? D. How do you plan to address those challenges? E. What are a few fun facts about yourself?

A. My roots are deeply embedded in this community and surrounding communities, attending Cataline, Anne Stevenson and graduating from Columneetza. After receiving a scholarship to play volleyball for College of New Caledonia, I ventured away from my hometown, eventually continuing on to the University of Alberta. Grateful to return home to the mountains, I worked as the recreation assistant / director for WLFN for seven years until the birth of my daughter Saphira. My best friend Angie Delainey and I then opened up Satya Yoga Studio, where we operated in the lower level of Delainey Center for 10 years.

B. When the opportunity to run for School Board Trustee Zone 6 presented itself, I felt excited for a new opportunity to support my community and to be a strong voice for our children! Throughout these past years in the communities, I have dedicated my time to helping people reach their fullest potential and am committed to providing each student with the support they need. Stepping into the role of School Board Trustee would be an honour as it is one that helps build and support our children’s futures and careers. Improving students’ achievement is the key work of a locally elected Board of Education, and I will do my best to represent all issues that the parents and students bring forth.

C. Challenges and concerns that face SD27 are recruitment and retention. Landing teachers and housing are issues across our region.

D.Working with the board on finding ways to purchase or lease professional housing and ensuring we have a fantastic recruitment package for staff are some of the ways to address these challenges.

E. I love to read, the most fascinating place I have travelled to is Morocco and my goldfish are 12 years old ( they are pretty big lol).

BC Election 2022