MEET THE CANDIDATE: Mayoral candidate Walt Cobb

We asked the candidates: 1. Can you tell us why you are running for mayor? 2.What is the part of the Williams Lake’s Official Community Plan that you care about most, and want to see action on? 3.What solutions or ways forward do you see to address concerns around crime and homelessness in our community? 4. What do you think needs to be done to attract and retain professionals such as health care providers in our community? 5. Can you name a few fun facts people might not know about you?

1. I am running to continue ensuring we have stability in our community. We have been through some trying times and I want to make sure as we move to the future we have a stable and secure community to live, work, play and prosper.

2. What I like about the Official Community Plan as it sets the guidelines for both staff and council as we deal with city business. It is a community driven plan and before any changes are made it must go through a public input process for either support or opposition.

3. We must continue to work with our senior levels of government as well as our service providers and pressure them to assist in a solution for crime and homelessnes. This is becoming a country wide problem and we also must start making sure that there are consequences for the criminal aspect and support for the other problems associated with the homelessness.

4. We are working with and have committed and have a contract to not only attracting, but retaining professionals as they come to Williams Lake. Housing is one of the main issues relative to retention. Money and salaries are a big part of the recruitment problems.

5. Fun facts about myself are that we have two adult children and seven grandchildren. Until recently Lynnette and I loved to dance. I was part of the Little Theater years ago and we both loved our horses and all that goes with it. Not much on television these days but when I do watch I like comedy channels and particularly stand up comedy.

READ MORE: Walt Cobb will seek re-election as mayor of Williams Lake



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Election 2022