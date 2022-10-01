MEET THE CANDIDATE: CRD AREA K candidate Chad Mernett

We asked the candiates: 1. Please introduce yourself. 2. What is the most pressing issue facing your electoral area in the Cariboo-Chilcotin? 3. As an area director what do you intend to do to address that issue? 4. How will you communicate with your constituents so you can represent their concerns at the board table? 5. What skills do you bring to the role?

1. Hi, I am Chad Mernett, I have lived in the Cariboo for over 30 years.

2.I believe like most of B.C. housing is still the biggest issue we have, there are good jobs out there but nowhere for people moving in to live.

3.I will continue to work with the board of directors to find practical and innovative solutions to find housing for workers throughout the Cariboo.

4.Now that Covid is slowing I will keep in touch with constituents through social media, community functions as they start to happen more and more and through my extensive contact list I’ve gained from so many years in the region.

5. I have been a director for seven years now and have 25 years in various management roles throughout B.C., this gives me a very good understanding of financials and a great knowledge of how to work with people.

Thank you all for getting out there and voting.



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

