MEET THE CANDIDATE: CRD Area K candidate Betty Anderson

We asked the candiates: 1. Please introduce yourself. 2. What is the most pressing issue facing your electoral area in the Cariboo-Chilcotin? 3. As an area director what do you intend to do to address that issue? 4. How will you communicate with your constituents so you can represent their concerns at the board table? 5. What skills do you bring to the role?

Hello everyone, my name is Betty Anderson and I am running as a candidate for Area K, East Chilcotin.

My experience includes a previous four-year term for Area K East Chilcotin. My background is in social work mostly with First Nations communities in the Cariboo Chilcotin. I have also had real estate experience in the Cariboo Chilcotin which helped in having more skills and understanding of pertinent issues.

My husband and I had a ranch up West Fraser Road way in East Chilcotin.

I am now living and residing between Chilanko Forks and Williams Lake. My two daughters and four grandchildren live and work in the Williams Lake area. I have spent most of my life in the Cariboo Chilcotin.

I love connecting with people. Communication and collaboration are key.

A glaring issue in Area K is the need to remove derelict buildings in Alexis Creek.

I was previously working on that and nothing has changed with the last four-year term of which I was not a director.

A shortage of ambulance drivers and health care staff for the nursing station are major issues to address. I also see logging on its way out. We need to encourage ways to strengthen our economy through other avenues. There really is a shortage of restaurants on Highway 20 with the two in Alexis Creek gone. I would encourage that business expansion. Increasing and encouraging tourism in our area is always important!

Ranching is having its many challenges as well.

I bring leadership and communication skills to the position as well as my outgoing, friendly, genuine personality and concern for improving quality of life. I am familiar with the needs and concerns of the local residents including ranchers, residents and First Nations and I am willing to learn and discuss any issues. I am looking forward to representing you at the CRD once again for this next term.

The best way to contact me is by email or in person. I will follow up with a phone call, email or visit and will have a presence in the communities.

