MEET THE CANDIDATE: CRD Area J candidate Tolin Pare

I was born and raised in a ranching/guide outfitting family in the Anahim Lake area. Lester Dorsey, my grandfather, moved into the Anahim Lake area in the early 1920s.

I have been involved for over thirty years with the Anahim Lake Community Association events as a volunteer, organizer, director and currently the president. I have been the road crew foreman for the road maintenance in the Anahim Lake area for the past 17 years, working with crews and contractors of all sizes, through all the weather events and natural disasters. We (myself and my partner Amy) own and operate a small greenhouse business (Tolamy Acres) supplying fresh vegetables to the locals in the area for the last few years.

I have been nominated to run for the Cariboo Reginal District of area J as a Director, I am committed, if elected, to spending the next four years dedicating my time to filling the position to the best of my abilities. Communities need to be informed and brought together as one voice. Spending time in each community to listen to concerns and ideas is important to me. Working hard to ensure that our voices are heard higher up in the government while keeping everyone informed on any information that may arise is a priority.

The voting date is arriving soon (Oct 5 th, Oct 11th for advanced voting and Oct 15th general voting), so I would like to meet with anyone who may wish to see me in person this coming week if possible. (Sept 27th to Oct 2nd) You can contact me on Messenger, text or by phone. My number is 1-250-302-9689.

If you are looking for more information on or about the election and its bylaws, you can visit the Website at www.cariboord.bc.ca.



