MEET THE CANDIDATE: CRD Area J candidate Gerald Kirby

We asked the candiates: 1. Please introduce yourself. 2. What is the most pressing issue facing your electoral area in the Cariboo-Chilcotin? 3. As an area director what do you intend to do to address that issue? 4. How will you communicate with your constituents so you can represent their concerns at the board table? 5. What skills do you bring to the role?

The Chilcotin has been my home for 18 years. My wife, Johanna, and I continue to manage the motel in Tatla Lake and we are fully active in community events.

Along with my current CRD commitments, I am the president of West Chilcotin Search and Rescue, a director of the West Chilcotin Tourism Association, and an active member of the following: Tatla Lake Area Community Association, West Chilcotin Health Care Society, Tatla Lake Fire Cache, Tatla Lake Resource Association (TRA), Tatlayoko Community Association, and the West Chilcotin Museum and Historical Society.

Now that Highway 20 is in acceptable order, the most pressing issue facing Area J is the achievement of effective communication. Building lasting relationships among colleagues and decision-makers takes time, patience, tactfulness and dialogue.

During my term on the CRD I have been able to foster trust and openness, the foundations of real, working communication in vital committee work.

The work is unending, highly necessary and profoundly important for our communities.

I shall continue to work toward improved dialogue among all individuals and groups in Area J.

I shall be assembling an email list so I can report regularly on what’s happening in our Area. This would give everyone a direct channel for reaching me at once on any concerns that need to be heard at CRD Board Table or at any of the sub-committees I assist.

My role during four years with the CRD has allowed for the steady development of effective representation and the vital connections I have made for Area J within this time.

My previous business experience before moving to the Chilcotin continues to be an asset in presenting, moving forward and dealing with the many and various issues confronting us in Area J.



