MEET THE CANDIDATE: CRD Area E candidate Melynda Neufeld

We asked the candiates: 1. Please introduce yourself. 2. What is the most pressing issue facing your electoral area in the Cariboo-Chilcotin? 3. As an area director what do you intend to do to address that issue? 4. How will you communicate with your constituents so you can represent their concerns at the board table? 5. What skills do you bring to the role?

My name is Melynda Neufeld, and I am running as CRD director in Area E.

This area includes Williams Lake Fringe south of the city, Esler, Dog Creek Road, Springhouse, Chimney Valley, Highway 20 to Sheep Creek Bridge, Alkali Lake, Dog Creek, Canoe Creek, Chimney Lake, and Russet Bluff.

I have lived in Area E for the past 48 years and I was raised to give back to the communities, I am looking forward to meeting people in the area and learning more about issues that are important to them, I live in the Esler Area.

Each small community within Area E has ongoing issues that they will need me to lobby other levels of government in addition to representing them at the board table. Some of the ongoing issues throughout the area are Fire Protection, being fire smart, and road maintenance.

I will be there to advocate for the constituents. A few key issues are the road into the ball fields off Highway 20 to help reduce the traffic on Hodgson Rd, and the slide area on Dog Creek Road as well as sewer and water for the Mountview area.

My knowledge of the area and having worked with Statistics Canada doing the Census as well as serving as the alternate director for the late Byron Kemp gives me the skills necessary to serve my constituents, over the next four years. If I am elected, serving as the director for Area E will be my number one job.



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Election 2022Cariboo Regional District