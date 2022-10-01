Angie Delainey is seeking re-election for the Cariboo Regional District electoral Area E director position. (Photo submitted)

Angie Delainey is seeking re-election for the Cariboo Regional District electoral Area E director position. (Photo submitted)

MEET THE CANDIDATE: CRD Area E candidate Angie Delainey

Delainey answers questions posed by the Williams Lake Tribune

We asked the candiates: 1. Please introduce yourself. 2. What is the most pressing issue facing your electoral area in the Cariboo-Chilcotin? 3. As an area director what do you intend to do to address that issue? 4. How will you communicate with your constituents so you can represent their concerns at the board table? 5. What skills do you bring to the role?

1. My name is Angie and my family has lived here for three generations. My grandparents were Chuck and Shirley, they owned and operated Delainey’s Hardware since the 30s; my father Greg and his late brother Doug partnered to create Delainey’s Lock & Key, which is now owned by my cousin Krista; and, my bestie Tricia and I ran Satya Yoga out of Delainey’s Center for 10 years. I grew up on Dog Creek Road and at Chimney Lake and I am proud to call Williams Lake home.

2. The most important challenges in area E are land slippage and water flowing over land.

3. As the current area director we have just released a Memorandum of Understanding between the Province, City and CRD to find solutions.

I believe housing, inflation and cost of services are also critical issues for residents today. At the Cariboo Regional District we are already working diligently to address these concerns.

4. Communication is my superpower, networking is my sidekick and I am responsive to my constituents. Over the past terms I have been available by phone, email, text and in person, let’s chat. I am here for you.

5. I have a passion and drive for advocacy and building relationships within our community. I am a truth speaker, solver of problems and I work well under pressure. I can talk to anyone, anywhere at any time. I have a gift for concise communication and diplomacy. 30,000 foot views and end results are my jam.


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cariboo Regional DistrictElection 2022Williams Lake

Previous story
MEET THE CANDIDATE: CRD Area J candidate Gerald Kirby
Next story
MEET THE CANDIDATE: CRD AREA K candidate Chad Mernett

Just Posted

Chris Hartmann of INdesign Disc Golf shows the difference between some of the discs for those who get into the sport and purchase a set of discs. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Disc golf course set to open in Boitanio Park

Chad Mernett is seeking re-election for Area K director for the CRD. (Photo submitted)
MEET THE CANDIDATE: CRD AREA K candidate Chad Mernett

Angie Delainey is not afraid of controversy and invites people to talk to her with their concerns as she runs for three political positions. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
MEET THE CANDIDATE: CRD Area E candidate Angie Delainey

MEET THE CANDIDATE: CRD Area J candidate Gerald Kirby