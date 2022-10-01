MEET THE CANDIDATE: CRD Area E candidate Angie Delainey

We asked the candiates: 1. Please introduce yourself. 2. What is the most pressing issue facing your electoral area in the Cariboo-Chilcotin? 3. As an area director what do you intend to do to address that issue? 4. How will you communicate with your constituents so you can represent their concerns at the board table? 5. What skills do you bring to the role?

1. My name is Angie and my family has lived here for three generations. My grandparents were Chuck and Shirley, they owned and operated Delainey’s Hardware since the 30s; my father Greg and his late brother Doug partnered to create Delainey’s Lock & Key, which is now owned by my cousin Krista; and, my bestie Tricia and I ran Satya Yoga out of Delainey’s Center for 10 years. I grew up on Dog Creek Road and at Chimney Lake and I am proud to call Williams Lake home.

2. The most important challenges in area E are land slippage and water flowing over land.

3. As the current area director we have just released a Memorandum of Understanding between the Province, City and CRD to find solutions.

I believe housing, inflation and cost of services are also critical issues for residents today. At the Cariboo Regional District we are already working diligently to address these concerns.

4. Communication is my superpower, networking is my sidekick and I am responsive to my constituents. Over the past terms I have been available by phone, email, text and in person, let’s chat. I am here for you.

5. I have a passion and drive for advocacy and building relationships within our community. I am a truth speaker, solver of problems and I work well under pressure. I can talk to anyone, anywhere at any time. I have a gift for concise communication and diplomacy. 30,000 foot views and end results are my jam.



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Cariboo Regional DistrictElection 2022Williams Lake