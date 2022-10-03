MEET THE CANDIDATE: City council candidate Scott Nelson

Scott Nelson will be running for the upcoming local government election, seeking a third consecutive term. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

1. Can you tell us a bit about yourself?

2. What is the part of the Williams Lake’s Official Community Plan that you care about most, and want to see action on?

3. What solutions or ways forward do you see to address concerns around crime and homelessness in our community?

4 What do you think needs to be done to attract and retain professionals such as health care providers in our community?

5. Can you name a few fun facts people might not know about you?

1.I am married to Twila and have three children — Courtney, Mikayla and Lucas. I own companies and businesses and you can often see me pumping gas at my gas station.

2.The official community plan is an OCP statement of objectives and policies to guide decisions on planning land use management issues.

Housing, housing and more housing is what we will target. I support amending the OCP to have ready to use designs for property owners to build carriage houses or secondary dwellings.

I would recommend pre-zoning large lots inside to say to a higher density. The opportunity to provide tax incentives and initiatives is also an important tool for zoning.

3. Crime affects everybody in our communities most of the crime is completed by political offenders it’s a small group. Individuals with mental and addiction issues need proper treatment facilities I am also a strong proponent of the GPS electronic recent program as well.

4. The city of Williams Lake needs more doctors and more nurses. It should be a top priority for the city to work collectively to get more doctors and nurses in Williams Lake.The city just hired two individuals to assist in attracting and retaining doctors and nurses.

The province needs to add dollars to the pay scales to stop the burn out and create more training spaces in Williams Lake for nurses. A one-stop clinic would be a fantastic assistance to the community.

5. A fun fact is that I wear my Fitbit on my foot so it’s more accurate and people think it is a GPS electronic monitoring device.

