Mark the arrival of spring with this fresh take on seasonal cuisine

It’s time to change our clocks ahead one hour this Sunday.

We change on Sunday at 2 a.m. to 3 a.m., and that will do us until November.

I often think when it’s time to play with our clocks to move ahead it must be the start of warmer weather to come.

We set a record for snowfall in February and some low temperatures for about 10 days. Now, it’s warming up day by day and soon (about one month) our snow will be gone.

Well, not completely gone, but close I hope.

It’s also a good idea to double check that your computer, laptop and cellphone have adjusted themselves so you don’t mistakenly miss an appointment or wake up late or early for school or work.

Some people find it tough to adjust when the time changes (even an hour can make a difference), so here are some tips for making the transition a little bit easier:

Experts say parents should make sure children’s rooms are dark.

For older children, make sure they have a clock so that they can see the time so they know it’s not time to leave their room, even if they feel awake.

As I have mentioned, the time change makes me think spring is here, although, looking out my window and seeing the snow piled high in my backyard, perhaps the warmer weather will be some time later in March.

I like to see the flowers come up later in the month and into April.

Seeing their furry little snouts stick out of the earth in the spring makes me happy.

Here is a spring-time recipe with asparagus:

• 1 pound green beans, trimmed

• 1 shallot, thinly sliced

• 4 cloves garlic, crushed

• 3 tablespoons olive oil

• Salt and freshly ground pepper

• 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

• 1/4 cup hazelnuts, toasted and chopped

Preheat oven to 425F. Toss together green beans, shallots, garlic, oil and salt and pepper in a medium roasting pan.

Roast in the oven until the beans are cooked through and light golden brown. Remove from the oven and stir in the lemon zest and hazelnuts.

Transfer to a platter and stir.

There are so many spring recipes I love to cook, so stay tuned for more to come.

Bye for now and goood cooking!

Ken Wilson is a freelance columnist with the Tribune/Weekend Advisor.