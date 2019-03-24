LETTER: To the thieves who stole my son’s work clothes

If you want something, get a job and buy it for yourself

Editor:

I am writing to express my outrage and disgust at the thieves who broke into my son’s trailer and stole, among other things, several pairs of his work coveralls and a “camo” duffel bag containing his socks and underwear.

I’m assuming that anyone who actually works themselves wouldn’t stoop as low as to steal someone else’s work clothes, so you’re true scumbags. My son is a hard worker and paying double because of you; having to replace the stolen items, the broken trailer windows and the licence plate you stole.

If anyone in Williams Lake or area recently saw a friend in “new to them” coveralls, or bought “second-hand” heavy duty work coveralls at a great price, you were probably buying stolen goods.

I know there’s a big market for stolen items and I think anyone that steals others’ belongings are low-lifes and those that buy goods they know are stolen are just as reprehensible.

If you want something, get a job and buy it for yourself and keep your hands off others’ hard-earned possessions.

Colleen Hutton

Prince George

