Greg Sabatino photo Brian Owen and his dog, Jake, rest comfortably at the Lakeside Hotel while waiting for a pickup truck he’d been living during January’s cold snap and for the past five months to receive some necessary repairs. Owen garnered an outpouring of community support to help him get back on his feet and to Vancouver Island to live with his sister.

LETTERS: Words can’t express gratitude to Williams Lake community

Brian Owens thanks community for outpouring of support

Editor:

Hello, my name is Brian Owen, and I would like to thank everyone who has been kind enough to help out an older man and his dog Jake, during a hard time of life. I would like to specifically thank Christine and Marcel who, without my knowledge, got me a hotel room at the start of January’s cold spell and then informed the public of my situation.

The response was simply astounding and totally unexpected by myself, for the outpouring of concern, kindness and generosity for both me and Jake.

READ MORE: Homeless senior grateful for warmth of Williams Lake

I would also like to thank the owners and staff of the Lakeside Motel for their kindness to us, and to the Cariboo GM dealership’s service department for fixing my truck and doing the inspection for B.C. licensing so quickly and proficiently, and to the sales department for their contribution to my final bill.

I also have to thank Dustin, who paid for a year’s worth of insurance and my travel costs to my sister’s home on Vancouver Island.

As I am writing this, somehow the words just do not seem to be enough to express my feelings and thanks, but they are all I’ve got at this time.

And so I thank you all, and pray God will bless and protect you all.

Brian Owen

Gold River

Previous story
COLUMNS: Let the courts decide

Just Posted

SD 27 to consider providing free feminine hygiene products in schools

The request will be heard at Tuesday evening’s school board meeting

LETTERS: Words can’t express gratitude to Williams Lake community

Brian Owens thanks community for outpouring of support

Williams Lake atom girls dominate at big-city tournament

Shock, disbelief, then excitement — all within a span of seconds — swept across the bench

Officers seize snowmobiles after men caught riding in closed caribou habitat in Interior

The two snowmobiles were seized near Likely, B.C.

UPDATE: RCMP locate two men on outstanding warrants

Justin Tyler Pichoch and Gerald Isnardy were located in Williams Lake

VIDEO: B.C. man among Ethiopian Airlines crash victims

Micah Messent of Courtenay had been flying to Kenya for a UN Environment Assembly session

VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking on worker’s lunch in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

Woman seriously injured when avalanche strikes in Yoho National Park

The victim, who is believed to be in her 30s, was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre

Baby travelling to see grandfather among Canadian victims in Ethiopian crash

Identities of 18 Canadian victims in plane crash trickle in as families mourn

B.C. teacher ‘exploited’ former student for ‘sexual advantage’

Vice principal has qualification cancelled after 2016 incident

B.C. pipeline site not original location of Indigenous artifacts

Coastal GasLink is building a natural gas pipeline where artifacts were found

B.C. bar wants patrons to stop dropping their phones in the toilet

Barking Parrot in Penticton says when a phone gets flushed, entire toilet often has to be replaced

Archie and his Riverdale world are subject of B.C. university conference

Second annual event takes place in Abbotsford at the University of the Fraser Valley on March 13

RCMP release security footage of stolen golden retriever from yard in B.C.

Kelowna RCMP are asking the public to help identify the woman in the video running with Atlas

Most Read