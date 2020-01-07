LETTERS: Williams Lake lucky to have such an active community

With best wishes for Christmas and the New Year

Editor:

Thank you so much for including my story as an honourable mention in your Christmas edition. I enjoyed reading the other stories – well-written.

Over the past while, I’ve been reading your newspaper and wanted to comment that the folks there are so lucky to have such an active community and have such good coverage of their stories. We used to have several local newspapers and they are still online as well, but your issues are packed with so many stories about the community that it is heartwarming.

I have never travelled past Golden in B.C. and hope to explore British Columbia more in the next while. Maybe one day, I’ll even visit Williams Lake.

With best wishes for Christmas and the New Year.

Jackie Kierulf

Ottawa, Ont.

