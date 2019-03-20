LETTERS: Variety of wildlife unmatched

I love all wildlife. Even the bears and cougars, etc.

The scene from the Scout Island bridge as captured by local resident Cindy Lou Manthey Thursday afternoon.

Editor:

I truly enjoy seeing the pictures of wildlife at Scout Island.

I have a flying squirrel that comes to my tree to eat the suet and peanuts.

But he/she looks black to me. And all I can see are the eyes reflecting the light. Your pictures in the paper let me see what I can’t always see.

I love to see pictures of the animals that we have here in our little town. I see all kinds from my home. But night time they won’t stay so I can take photos of them.

I have taken photos of deer and birds, but not the night animals. I hope to see more. I have lived all over B.C. And here is where the wildlife can be found.

And I love all wildlife. Even the bears and cougars, etc. Thank you to all who can take photos of the animals, Please keep them coming.

B. Davies

Williams Lake