Thank you to those who saved Brad’s life on March 29

Editor:

A chip truck load of roses for the persons who helped my husband at the intersection by Chuck’s. Thank you for caring.

To all the hospital staff, Dr. Mike Garrard, and all the nurses, at Cariboo Memorial Hospital who saved Brad’s life on March 29.

You all went above and beyond. There are no words that we can say to thank you enough.

Love the Methots.

Shelly Methot

Williams Lake