LETTERS: There should be one hunting law for all

Thanks to the Tribune for printing Wade Llugs’ letter

Editor:

Thanks to the Tribune for printing Wade Llugs’ letter.

We agree with everything he wrote.

Read more: Leader using rhetoric, bullying to get his way

There shouldn’t be two different laws: one for First Nations and one for everyone else.

The government keeps giving everything to First Nations.

Other people have had bad lives and hard times, too.

But, most people just get on with their lives — be it good or bad.

Emanuel and Lil Laflamme

Williams Lake

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.