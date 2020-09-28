LETTERS: The land of wonderful people

We are visiting the Chilcotin and found nothing but wonderful people here

Editor:

We are visiting the Chilcotin and found nothing but wonderful people here.

We left our laptop at the Ramada hotel and of course people found a way to get it to us at Eagle Lake. We might not have been this lucky elsewhere.

I found the letter to the editor – My experience in Williams Lake restores my faith in humanity (published online Sept. 2) – heartwarming, and so true of the good and generous people that look out for each other in the name of humanity.

Our hearts, souls and spirits shine a profound light on people like the ones in this wonderful story.

Thank you Nicole for writing it.

A thank you to a true hero and his family for reaching out and making our world a better place.

May we all learn from this act of kindness and become the unsung heroes of 2020 and onward.

Sincerely,

Trudi Luethy

Visiting from the sea to sky country of Lions Bay

