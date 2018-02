With WL wanting so bad to jump on the pot bandwagon I wonder if they have considered the fallout.

Editor:

The stuff stinks.

Has there been any thought given to asking the neighborhoods if they want to put up with the smell of pot?

I’m sure it’s fine for those who want to grow, but perhaps their neighbors would rather not put up with the smell of skunk.

Pat Heigh

Williams Lake