Conrad is now home. We still have a ways to go but he is getting better.

150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Dept. Senior Captain Conrad Turcotte suffered a stroke in October, but is now home recovering after spending time in Vancouver and Kamloops for medical care. Monica Lamb-Yorsk photo

Editor:

Conrad and I would like to give a huge thank you to all our family and friends for their support through our difficult time.

Conrad is now home. We still have a ways to go but he is getting better.

Thanks for your support. We were able to stay with him and not have to worry about anything.

Thank you all so much.

Conrad and Debra Turcotte