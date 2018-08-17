Yunesit’in (Stone) chief Russell Myers Ross and Xeni Gwet’in (Nemiah) chief Jimmy Lulua in a letter to the editor encourages people to trust in the process shown to date on the proposed Dasiqox Tribal Park. Steve Monk photo

LETTERS: Support, trust in process on proposed Dasiqox Tribal Park boundaries

Editor:

As Chiefs of Yunesit’in and Xeni Gwet’in, we are responding to former Chief, Ervin Charleyboy, who expressed concerns of the Dasiqox Tribal Park initiative.

We think it is worth responding so that the public is informed.

The Dasiqox Tribal Park was announced in 2014 in the aftermath of the Supreme Court of Canada decision and two panel hearings on a proposed copper-gold mine, and it is a process of developing an alternative to the way land use is operationalized by the Province.

The Tsilhqot’in were not participants in land use planning by the Province originally and it is an important document that is necessary to reconcile.

Let us be clear that this is Indigenous led.

It was imperative that we take responsibility to chart what we want to see in our own territory and begin to fully imagine our self-determination against the politics of denial.

We are in the first stage of sharing the “vision” as developed by both our communities.

Our process and resources can be found on our website: dasiqox.org.

This is open for public feedback and the dates were recently extended to listen further to our neighbors’ and citizen perspectives.

The vision document is a direct reflection of our two respective communities, their aspirations and interests.

External groups have had no direct influence on how our communities think or function and our governance structure is based firmly in our respective Councils, with Tsilhqot’in Nation support.

Although the initiative is called Dasiqox Tribal Park, it is not a “park” in the conventional way parks are managed by the Crown.

Indigenous people have always had a strong connection to the land and the economy to support ourselves for generations. One of the three main themes include focusing on developing Economic Livelihoods and there is an intent to develop plans, strategies and actions to promote an economic environment that is ecologically sustainable.

Speaking with current Tsi Del Del leadership, there is general support, trust in the process and no concern about losing work based on the proposed Dasiqox Tribal Park boundaries.

Contact was made to share a presentation in Tsi Del Del and that is still open once dates are confirmed. We plan on remaining open to suggestions as we move through this process of gathering insights and begin designing a Management Plan based on the feedback we receive.

Chief Jimmy Lulua of Xeni Gwet’in and Chief Russell Myers Ross of Yunesit’in

LETTERS: Doctors speak out on surgical wait times for B.C. patients

