LETTERS: Roses for warning of the danger of having your dog in a hot car

Thank you to the Animal Care Hospital

Roses to the Animal Care Hospital for running a very sad but much needed obituary and warning of the danger of having your dog in your car during the summer or any warm weather.

A perverse resistance exists among many pet owners who continue to risk their animals life and this ad makes it very real.

Thank you

Lynn Vobeyda

Williams Lake

Roses to the Williams Lake maintenance department for creating a horseshoe drive at the Senior Activity Center on Fourth Avenue.

It was a great idea so the buses bringing seniors could drive around to unload, BUT the buses can’t use the alleyway because there is a big truck always parked under the NO PARKING sign, and the buses can’t get by or if the pickup is gone the roadway is so full of potholes, you lose your teeth.

Concerned senior

Williams Lake

Roses to the kind person who found and arranged for the return of my lost drivers license.

Cathy Koot

Williams Lake

