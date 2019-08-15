LETTERS: Politics does make a difference in our day-to-day lives

It matters very much which party is in power in B.C.

Editor:

Recently I was told by a good friend that many people in Williams Lake believe that politics is not relevant to their daily lives, and that it does not matter which party is in power in B.C.

From my perspective, this is simply untrue.

Consider that, since taking office two years ago, the BC NDP has already:

• Cut the MSP premiums paid by individuals and families in half

• Raised the minimum wage to $13.85 an hour

• Eliminated tuition for Adult Basic Education and ESL courses

• Increased income assistance for persons with disabilities by $100 a month

• Improved staffing levels at long-term care facilities

• Approved a $217 million expansion of the Cariboo Memorial Hospital by 2025

Furthermore, over the next two years, the BC NDP will be completely eliminating MSP premiums paid by individuals and families, raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour and implementing $10 a day childcare for all B.C. families.

Every single one of these initiatives either has had or will soon have a direct and material impact on the well-being of people living in Williams Lake and the surrounding communities.

This is why politics is indeed relevant to our daily lives, and why it matters very much which party is in power in B.C.

Melissa Svendsen

Williams Lake