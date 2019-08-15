LETTERS: Politics does make a difference in our day-to-day lives

It matters very much which party is in power in B.C.

Editor:

Recently I was told by a good friend that many people in Williams Lake believe that politics is not relevant to their daily lives, and that it does not matter which party is in power in B.C.

From my perspective, this is simply untrue.

Consider that, since taking office two years ago, the BC NDP has already:

• Cut the MSP premiums paid by individuals and families in half

• Raised the minimum wage to $13.85 an hour

• Eliminated tuition for Adult Basic Education and ESL courses

• Increased income assistance for persons with disabilities by $100 a month

• Improved staffing levels at long-term care facilities

• Approved a $217 million expansion of the Cariboo Memorial Hospital by 2025

Read More:Crime Severity Index a statistical prevarication

Furthermore, over the next two years, the BC NDP will be completely eliminating MSP premiums paid by individuals and families, raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour and implementing $10 a day childcare for all B.C. families.

Every single one of these initiatives either has had or will soon have a direct and material impact on the well-being of people living in Williams Lake and the surrounding communities.

This is why politics is indeed relevant to our daily lives, and why it matters very much which party is in power in B.C.

Melissa Svendsen

Williams Lake

Previous story
LETTERS: B.C. Views column downplays urgency of climate change

Just Posted

LETTERS: Politics does make a difference in our day-to-day lives

From my perspective, this is simply untrue.

Arnie Kunka races to main event win at Thunder Mountain’s annual Memorial Race

In the bone stock class it was the No. 35 car of Damien Fisher taking the checkered flag

Tickets for first Williams Lake Beerfest on sale now

The Williams Lake Indian Band is preparing to send the hot and sunny days off in style

Pinnacle’s $30 million expansion project gets nod from Williams Lake council

Residents air concerns about the plant’s location, noise and emissions

Links probable between homicide, missing persons investigation in Williams Lake

Rich ‘Savage’ Duncan the victim of Aug. 6 homicide

VIDEO: Trudeau broke ethics law in SNC-Lavalin affair, watchdog says

Commissioner says prime minister improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Defence minister asks watchdog to investigate racism in the military

Concerns have increased in the wake of reports about right-wing groups recruiting service members

B.C. man who tortured, murdered teen classmate denied day parole

Kruse Wellwood in prison for 2010 sexual assault and murder of Langford teen

RCMP investigate racist, hateful letter sent to B.C. resident

The highly threatening message was sent to a Reddit user’s parents in Coquitlam

U.S. couple donates $10,000 to Terrace search team to thank them for late son’s recovery

The body of Warren Sill, 26, was found 80 kilometres east of Terrace in 2012

Employer groups drop out of WorkSafeBC review in protest

NDP government’s reviewer ‘biased, exceeding mandate’

Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in Kootenay highway crash

The Alberta family was travelling through B.C. for a wedding when their RV was in a serious collision

Cause of death unknown in Langley teen’s suspected overdose at skate park: father

Toxicology tests have been ordered to determine if drugs are the reason for 14-year-old’s death

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

Most Read