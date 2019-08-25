LETTERS: Pinnacle plant needs to be relocated

Pinnacle Renewable Energy plant must be relocated not expanded where it presently sits.

Editor:

It’s archaic to have a plant such as that located so near the lake and recreation areas, especially since there are other much more suitable locations for it.

If there is $30 million available to expand the plant there should be funds available to relocate it. We pay exorbitant taxes to this City and the tax payers should be given consideration.

There are important reasons to relocate it. Pollution, contamination and noise plus the unsightliness of it are just a few.

Give us a break!

Relocate this plant to a more appropriate location!

It makes no sense whatsoever to expand on the present location.

Dave Watkins

Williams Lake