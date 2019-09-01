Pinnacle Pellet’s development permit to upgrade and expand its facility in Williams Lake was approved by city council at one of its regular meetings. The next step for the company will be to receive approval for its air quality amendment permit with the Ministry of Environment and approval from the City’s engineer for its storm drainage design . Monica Lamb-Yorski photo.

LETTERS: Pinnacle decision won’t be forgotten heading into next municipal election

City council is once again turning a deaf ear to the community’s wishes

Editor:

Regarding the Tribune article from Aug. 16, 2019: I find it difficult to understand the Pinnacle Renewable Energy emissions issue.

In the story Leroy Reitsma, president and CEO, said the upgraded plant will reduce emissions.

Pinnacle has applied for a permit (still pending) with the Ministry of Environment that will allow three times the current discharge of emissions into the atmosphere, including the “blue haze” over the lake which greets residents most mornings throughout the winter.

Also, it appears to me, as well as others in the story, that vast numbers of people in the city are opposed to the pellet plant in various ways and denounce the expansion altogether.

With city council, who we elect, once again turning a deaf ear to the community’s wishes I remind the citizens to fight the fight and that the council approval to expand was unanimous, and to vote accordingly in the next municipal election.

Ken Kitsul

Williams Lake

