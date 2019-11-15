Email your letters to editor@wltribune.com (File photo)

LETTERS: Our hearts are broken after hit and run of our dog on South Lakeside

A phone call. Is that too much to ask?

Editor:

In the early evening of Tuesday, Nov. 12 someone driving in the 1900 block of South Lakeside Drive hit and killed our beautiful dog, Emma.

You left her at our driveway when you could have stopped and checked on her as she was tagged.

A phone call. Is that too much to ask?

READ MORE: Service dog and woman hit by car running red light

With breaking hearts we can’t understand your lack of decency.

Please slow down as children also cross at this driveway all the time and it could have been one of them.

Alexe and the Duhamels

Williams Lake

Most Read