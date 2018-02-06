LETTERS: Museum should be located in city’s downtown

Editor:

Open letter to Mayor Walt Cobb and city councillors.

Wishing all of you a very happy and prosperous New Year, without the stress of wildfires of floods in 2018.

I am writing in regard to the future of the Williams Lake Museum and Historical Society.

I am informed that at the museum’s November Annual General Meeting it was voted unanimously that the location of the museum should stay in the city centre and not at the Tourism Discovery Centre five miles south of Williams Lake.

I understand that there are several buildings vacant in Williams Lake.

Have you looked into buying or leasing the Sears building? It would make an ideal building for the museum.

It is fairly new and well constructed with plenty of space for displays and has a good storage area.

It is also centrally located with ample parking.

Will you please bring this matter up with the museum board and have an open discussion with the public in general in the near future?

Thank you in advance for a prompt reply regarding the museum.

Winnifred Gooding

Lifetime member of the Williams Lake Museum and Historical Society