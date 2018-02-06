LETTERS: Museum should be located in city’s downtown

Open letter to Mayor Walt Cobb and city councillors.

Editor:

Open letter to Mayor Walt Cobb and city councillors.

Wishing all of you a very happy and prosperous New Year, without the stress of wildfires of floods in 2018.

I am writing in regard to the future of the Williams Lake Museum and Historical Society.

I am informed that at the museum’s November Annual General Meeting it was voted unanimously that the location of the museum should stay in the city centre and not at the Tourism Discovery Centre five miles south of Williams Lake.

I understand that there are several buildings vacant in Williams Lake.

Have you looked into buying or leasing the Sears building? It would make an ideal building for the museum.

It is fairly new and well constructed with plenty of space for displays and has a good storage area.

It is also centrally located with ample parking.

Will you please bring this matter up with the museum board and have an open discussion with the public in general in the near future?

Thank you in advance for a prompt reply regarding the museum.

Winnifred Gooding

Lifetime member of the Williams Lake Museum and Historical Society

Previous story
COLUMNS: Thrilled to see hospital plans moving forward

Just Posted

Fatal Sugar Cane fire not criminal, say RCMP

BC Coroners Service now in charge of investigation

Snowplows doing their best with record breaking snowfall

The Tribune goes for a ridealong in a City of Williams Lake plow truck

Vehicles parked on street blocking snow removal, says city

City asks residents to park elsewhere

Winter storm warning issued for the B.C. Interior

Upwards of 50 centimetres of snow could fall over the next two days

UPDATE: Lights now working again at Oliver and Seventh

Lights at one of Williams Lake’s main intersections have not been working properly for almost two months, but were fixed again Tuesday.

New device aims to make ‘champion’ donor kidneys: Doctor

Transplant surgeon says he aims to improve the quality of donor kidneys

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. family still seeking answers as meningitis scare diminishes

The parents of Aidan Pratt say they feel left high and dry months after their son died

New B.C. Liberal leader’s connection to Sun Wave and Watson Island

Andrew Wilkinson was once the legal representative for Ni Ritao

Northwest woman sentenced for manslaughter in Vancouver

Samantha Doolan, 30, killed 28-year-old Lauren McLellan outside the Caprice Nightclub almost two years ago

Remains found of Vancouver Island man missing 10 years

Body confirmed as Darreld Rayner

UPDATE: Alberta to stop importing B.C. wine in pipeline feud, premier says

It’s the latest move in a growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Deadly earthquake strikes Taiwan

A deadly earthquake has killed two people and injured dozens of others in Taiwan

LETTER: Weaver fiddles while B.C.’s economic prospects burn

Skeena MLA warns of damage to B.C. investment from Green threats

Most Read