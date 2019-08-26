LETTERS: MLA should offer some alternative solutions in weekly column

She blames the Horgan government for all that ails the industry, yet offers no credible solutions

Her majesty’s loyal opposition members of the B.C. legislature have important roles to play to keep government accountable.

They can be critical of government initiatives, but are also obliged to offer positive suggestions and alternatives in their role. It is an important part of our democratic institution.

In the latest barrage of partisan politics in her weekly column, MLA Donna Barnett takes on the current malaise of the forest industry. She seems to blame the Horgan government for all that ails the industry, yet offers no credible solutions.

The fall down in the beetle harvest has been long predicted. Everyone knew it was coming. That includes the previous government of Ms. Barnett’s, who did little to prepare for that all down in harvest levels.

Of course, the fires of the past two summers sealed the deal, in terms of available forest lands to harvest.

Ms. Barnett should be well aware that tinkering with stumpage rates only invites trade sanctions from the U.S. As well, the rise and fall of markets for lumber has always been cyclical.

We face the perfect storm with mill closures and reduced shifting. But to blame the government is off the mark, and does little to instill confidence.

It would be nice to hear our MLA offer up some real ideas, instead of the continual political barbs she is so fond of.

Peter Priestman

Williams Lake

