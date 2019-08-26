LETTERS: MLA should offer some alternative solutions in weekly column

She blames the Horgan government for all that ails the industry, yet offers no credible solutions

Editor:

Her majesty’s loyal opposition members of the B.C. legislature have important roles to play to keep government accountable.

They can be critical of government initiatives, but are also obliged to offer positive suggestions and alternatives in their role. It is an important part of our democratic institution.

In the latest barrage of partisan politics in her weekly column, MLA Donna Barnett takes on the current malaise of the forest industry. She seems to blame the Horgan government for all that ails the industry, yet offers no credible solutions.

The fall down in the beetle harvest has been long predicted. Everyone knew it was coming. That includes the previous government of Ms. Barnett’s, who did little to prepare for that all down in harvest levels.

READ MORE: MLA Barnett joins list of speakers for mackenzie Matters rally Thursday

Of course, the fires of the past two summers sealed the deal, in terms of available forest lands to harvest.

Ms. Barnett should be well aware that tinkering with stumpage rates only invites trade sanctions from the U.S. As well, the rise and fall of markets for lumber has always been cyclical.

We face the perfect storm with mill closures and reduced shifting. But to blame the government is off the mark, and does little to instill confidence.

It would be nice to hear our MLA offer up some real ideas, instead of the continual political barbs she is so fond of.

Peter Priestman

Williams Lake

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
COLUMNS: Roasted red pepper soup one of my personal favourites

Just Posted

Bella Coola woman stays in tent waiting to deliver baby in Williams Lake

Costs for maternity patients to travel and stay outside the valley are not covered

LETTERS: MLA should offer some alternative solutions in weekly column

She blames the Horgan government for all that ails the industry, yet offers no credible solutions

CRIMESTOPPERS: RCMP release four names and images of individuals wanted in Williams Lake

Weekly wanted person report provided by Crime Stoppers

Williams Lake man identified as missing person off Bella Bella coast

Jeff Alexander is a well-loved father, grandfather, forester and hockey coach in Williams Lake

Two arrested in Quesnel after fleeing from police in Williams Lake

“When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed”

Check out these paw-tastic pups on #InternationalDogDay

They’re all good boys and girls

Brother of Vancouver Island man found dead in car weeks after being reported missing, says police efforts were misplaced

Car may have remained undiscovered for weeks in dense natural brush

New charge recommended for B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley

Parole board says Hopley should be criminally charged with failing to comply with supervision orders

Eight-week-old puppy in B.C. gets head stuck in fence

Vet calls it a ‘freak accident’ no one could have seen coming

Groups fight to protect historic B.C. graveyard, buried in garbage

About 83 people, including the daughter of Fernie’s first mayor, are buried in the overgrown cemetery

Mitigating stress while being a search and rescue volunteer

The CISM program helps members dealing with stress, says SAR volunteer

Father of suspected B.C. killer seeks access to video taken before son’s death

Alan Schmegelsky wants a video taken before Bryer Schmegelsky was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot

B.C. father accused of killing daughters says he didn’t lie about loan shark

Cross-examination continues of the Oak Bay father accused of killing his two girls on Christmas Day

Canada offers $15M, water bombers on top of G7 help to fight Amazon wildfires

The G7 nations had agreed earlier to contribute a separate US$20-million to help Brazil

Most Read