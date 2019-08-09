Letter writer taps into recent advisory about manganese levels in Williams Lake’s drinking water.

LETTERS: Many short-term options to fix city’s water issues

A good number of residents already have water treatment devices in place

Editor:

Re: City issues water quality advisory

Unfortunately a news report like this will cause people to hit the panic button and then produce the finger pointing . The city is providing water at its best ability based on our aquifer.

Read more: Infants, young children shouldn’t drink Williams Lake tap water due to levels of manganese: city

Unfortunately, the Cariboo is an area that is very abundant for minerals and heavy metals in the ground. As the underlying aquifer adsorbs theses minerals and metals and it now become the chemistry make up of our local water. Take note that even our lakes, rivers and streams will all test out with an abundance of these metals and minerals.

A good portion of the residents already have some sort of water treatment device on line in their homes , and do not realize that these systems have reduced these heavy metals and minerals to very safe levels. If unsure they should get their treated water tested and this would take away the “panic.”

The City has plans to build massive treatment plant, but this venture will be very expensive and takes time to be engineered and built, not to mention rounding up the money to pay for it.

For the present, the concerned citizens that do not have any water treatment, they can start with an entry level point of use carbon filter to clean up their drinking and cooking water, or make a choice to treat their entire home. or purchase bottled water. There are a lot of options to fix this issue.

Read more:Williams Lake’s drinking water manganese slightly above new Health Canada guidelines

Kim Sepkowski

Air and Water Home Environment Centre Inc.

