LETTERS: Many of our teachers are working hard to make a difference

Cariboo Chilcotin Teachers are terrific!

I spent some very cold minutes recently watching the Polar Bear Swim down at Scout Island.

It took some considerable courage for the student athletes and others to jump into the water; given the -30C wind-chill factor!

However, what really struck me was the fact that two local high school teachers attended with their volleyball and rugby teams raising money for trips.

One of the teachers even got very wet in the lake with his kids.

It really impresses me that not only did teacher/coaches Morley Wilson and Tim Hurley Jr. both come down to support their athletes, but another important fact was evident.

Both of these fine men are using their spare time to raise money so that they can each again spend their free time to take these same athletes on competition trips! Now, that is dedication!

Our community boasts many unselfish coaches and mentors. Tim Hurley Jr. and Morley Wilson are two of my favourites.

Al Campsall

Williams Lake

