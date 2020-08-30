Magician Clinton W. Gray took a break from his magic show to make balloon animals for children during the 2019 Children’s Festival in Williams Lake. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

LETTERS: Magician Clinton W. Gray impressed at a young age

At the time the thinking was: there’s Clint, at it again

Editor:

Re: Former lakecity magician gets chance to fool Penn & Teller

As [Clinton W. Gray’s] bus driver for three years I witnessed several goings on in the mirror, like juggling oranges and pulling items out of other passengers’ ears, etc.

READ MORE: Families enjoy Children’s Festival in Boitanio Park under sunny skies

At the time the thinking was: there’s Clint, at it again. I watched him several times over the years when he returned home to perform thinking he is getting better.

Maybe some day? Who knows?

Go Clint! All the best!

Bill Fletcher

Williams Lake

