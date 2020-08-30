LETTERS: Magician Clinton W. Gray impressed at a young age

Editor:
Re: Former lakecity magician gets chance to fool Penn & Teller
As [Clinton W. Gray’s] bus driver for three years I witnessed several goings on in the mirror, like juggling oranges and pulling items out of other passengers’ ears, etc.
At the time the thinking was: there’s Clint, at it again. I watched him several times over the years when he returned home to perform thinking he is getting better.
Maybe some day? Who knows?
Go Clint! All the best!
Bill Fletcher
Williams Lake
