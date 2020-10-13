letter

LETTERS: Lack of seniors housing allowing pets a problem

For us it is important to have our own space and keep small pets

Editor:

We are two seniors who are looking to down size, not have stairs to worry about and keep our current pets.

All trailer courts have a no dog policy. So do most apartments.

Would anyone be interested in providing small lots like the ones by the United Church?

It has been proven many times how pets are valuable for seniors’ well-being.

Not everyone wants to be in an apartment, or mobile home, with no pets.

What an exciting life it would be after having pets for over 55 years.

Richard and Ollie Martens

Williams Lake

