LETTERS: Inappropriate location for vending machine

Roses and raspberries for the Atwood Clinic

Upon a recent visit to the Atwood/Yorston Medical Building I was greeted with a void in seating.

I found instead, large pop and junk food vending machines. In times where health care has uppermost importance and where obesity and diabetes are on the rise, to name a few, I was shocked.

To whoever is responsible I would say raspberries to you.

They’re inappropriate to be found in a place that should be a source of information promoting good health, which starts with diet.

However, roses to Dr. DeSwardt for supporting an alternative treatment to my 94-year-old great aunt’s condition.

I’m truly grateful that you’re remaining curious in the field of medicine, ensuring your patients’ quality of life.

I have to say that it worked from the very first application. Thank you.

Darcy Martens

Williams Lake

