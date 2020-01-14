LETTERS: Inappropriate location for vending machine

Upon a recent visit to the Atwood/Yorston Medical Building I was greeted with a void in seating.
I found instead, large pop and junk food vending machines. In times where health care has uppermost importance and where obesity and diabetes are on the rise, to name a few, I was shocked.
To whoever is responsible I would say raspberries to you.
They’re inappropriate to be found in a place that should be a source of information promoting good health, which starts with diet.
However, roses to Dr. DeSwardt for supporting an alternative treatment to my 94-year-old great aunt’s condition.
I’m truly grateful that you’re remaining curious in the field of medicine, ensuring your patients’ quality of life.
I have to say that it worked from the very first application. Thank you.
Darcy Martens
Williams Lake
