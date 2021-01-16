letter

LETTERS: I saw the best of humanity near Williams Lake

Special thank you goes to Tara, who took care of my dog without even thinking twice

Editor:

On Jan. 6, 2021, I was in the backseat of a truck that hit the ditch just outside of Williams Lake. It was one of the worst experiences I’ve gone through, but it could have been so much worse. I walked away from it with seemingly minor injuries.

But it was also one of the best days, as the best of humanity showed up to help me through it.

I am so thankful, and have so much gratitude for all the people who came rushing to the aid of those they didn’t even know, in my time of need. I don’t know the names of those who helped pull me from the truck, who calmed me, comforted me and stayed with me until the ambulance arrived. But to them, I wish to give a big heartfelt thank you. Each one of you acted in such a selfless way to help me, and I will never forget your kindness.

And a special thank you goes to Tara, who took care of my dog without even thinking twice about it. Tara, and all the others who helped, thank you for caring so much! I will be sure to pay it forward one day.

Crystal Latondress

100 Mile House

Most Read