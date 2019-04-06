LETTERS: I have two questions for logging contractors

Why are the contractors select-logging dead, burned Fir?

Editor:

Two questions:

1.) Why are the contractors for the major licensees Tolko and West Fraser that are working in the Chilcotin select logging dead, burned Fir.

In some areas it seems like 50 per cent or more of volume is being left in the form of full-length trees. I understand the need for coarse, woody debris but not only are they leaving many thousands of dollars worth of merchantable wood, they are going to become danger trees in the near future.

I cannot understand safe companies or WCB allowing this dangerous practice. What is going to happen when crews have to go into these areas to check stocking levels or do silviculture work?

Read More: Forest professionals have their work cut out for them

2.) Could somebody please explain to me why some contractors are logging green pine and spruce when there are thousands of hectares of burned wood going to waste?

It’s not hard to figure out which will last longer.

Bob Bradshaw

Big Creek

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
COLUMN: Getting a handle on B.C.’s export economy

Just Posted

LETTERS: I have two questions for logging contractors

Why are the contractors select-logging dead, burned Fir?

Death of Harley Tenale downtown last month deemed not suspicious by RCMP

Investigation remains with the BC Coroners Service

Forest Enhancement BC allocates another $3.4 million to improve damaged forests

100 Mile House only community in the Cariboo that received money in this round

Williams Lake invited to participate in poverty simulation exercise

United Way community wellness manager said the aim is to increase understanding of what poverty looks like in Williams Lake

Big Bar Ferry back in the water

When water is low or icy, an aerial tramway operates instead

‘To keep his name alive:’ Families honour those who died in Broncos bus crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 other hockey players were injured one year ago today in Saskatchewan

Galaxy’s Ibrahimovic shines as L.A. blanks Whitecaps 2-0

Vancouver slips to 0-4-1 on season

Source unknown: B.C. among six provinces seeing enduring salmonella outbreak

63 confirmed cases since November 2018 with two related deaths

Small fire burning in south of Quesnel

The 0.2 hectare blaze is on the B.C. Wildfire Interactive Map as of Friday afternoon

?Esdilagh council pledges zero tolerance for drug use

Council members recently took a voluntary drug screening, and the results all came back clean

Should smoking be banned in condos? This B.C. mom and 17,000 others say yes

Naomi Baker submitted the petition to legislature and met with the B.C.’s Housing Minister Selina Robinson.

Province concerned over allegations of B.C. social worker with fake degree

The ministry has issued a statement regarding Robert Riley Saunder’s employment

Museum, hospital expansion to use mass timber, John Horgan says

Premier calls for new strategies for Interior forest companies

‘Free Willy’ bill demands end to whale captivity

MPs vote in favour of Bill S-203

Most Read