LETTERS: Heartbroken to see cancer society office close doors

Editor:

It is with a heavy heart that I write this letter today. After almost 75 years of service to the community the Canadian Cancer Society Community Office is officially closed. I have been volunteering with this office for just about 15 years and would like to take this opportunity to thank both the wonderful people who have worked so hard alongside me as well as those who worked hard for the Canadian Cancer Society before me.

I would also like to thank the Williams Lake and area community for their support of our office for the many years we have been available to them. Thank you also to the Seniors Activity Centre for their support in keeping the office open for the past few years by allowing us to join them in fundraising in lieu of rent.

For those of you who still wish to support the Canadian Cancer Society donation can be made online at cancer.ca. If you need further information or assistance, please call 1-888-939-3333.

Thank you one and all for your support over the years.

Leeyann Allan

Past lead for the Canadian Cancer Society Community Office



