LETTERS: Gas prices alone enough to keep you warm during cold snap

If you look at your Fortis gas bill Gird McAuley says your anger should warm you right up

Editor:

Is everybody enjoying the current cold snap? I’ll heat things up a bit for you.

If you look at your Fortis gas bill you will see how much John Horgan and his merry band of tax thieves are cleaning you out every month. My current (December) gas bill is $167.46. Carbon Tax on that bill is $36.95.

So far in January, during the cold snap, my furnace has never shut down. John and Carole must be doing a jig!

The federal government gives carbon tax refunds to four provinces, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. Our son and his family of four in Saskatchewan will receive $809 back on income tax this year. In B.C. we will get a fat $0 back.

Read More: Hiking carbon tax to $210 cheapest way to hit Canada’s climate targets: commission

If you add up your Fortis bill, your gas or diesel, and anything else the carbon tax is on (including anything shipped here to town), I’m sure the yearly dollar figure will warm you up a bit.

It worked for me… I’m much warmer now. Thanks for that John/Carole and Gordon Campbell whose cash cow baby it was originally.

Gord McAulay

Williams Lake

