Fame has not made them more aloof, as it does to some

Editor:

On several occasions, I have had the pleasure of listening to Pharis and Jason Romero live and up close here in Williams Lake.

Fame has not made them more aloof, as it does to some.

Instead, they make every effort to support and thank the community.

I feel their love and imagine others can, as well.

Congratulations on winning another JUNO Award.

Loyd Csizmadia

Williams Lake



editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letters