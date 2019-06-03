LETTERS: Changes are coming

The Netherlands has had hundreds of years experience building on much of their land below sea level.

Editor:

I would like to make a suggestion: that the many communities consistently suffering from flooding go to the Dutch.

We are advised that global warming will increase and low-lying land will constantly flood.

READ MORE: Flooding, climate change force Quebecers to rethink relationship with water

Many of the Dutch solutions are worth studying. Desperate communities that will be forced to leave an area they love or go broke rebuilding year after year might find practical and interesting ways to build and learn to live with the water.

Get with it in a progressive (necessary), unique lifestyle.

New, permanent communities: Canaqua, Hollanada, Canphibia. You name it. Changes are coming. They have to.

Peg McKinlay

Williams Lake

