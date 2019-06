We must take the more complex approach of managing our own species

Editor:

Re: Oversimplification on caribou-wolf plan a dangerous weapon

Excellent letter!

“If we don’t change our land use practices, there is little hope for species that depend on intact ecosystems.”

Instead of managing wildlife, we must take the more complex approach of managing our own species.

Wolves are paying the price with their lives for our own short sightedness.

Sue Sargent