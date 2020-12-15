A group is advocating for a sanctioned homeless camp in Williams Lake. (file image)

A group is advocating for a sanctioned homeless camp in Williams Lake. (file image)

Letter: Williams Lake homeless require supports

We want a sanctioned camping space for homeless people struggling with substance use issues

Editor:

Re: Tribune article, “Williams Lake asked to accommodate homeless camp,” Thursday Nov 26, 2020

We would like to suggest the following corrections to the article in order to properly convey our requests to City Council. The small group working on this initiative have named it the Emergency Housing Response Team.

The Emergency Housing Response Team is asking for help from the City of Williams Lake in identifying a site that could operate as a sanctioned camping space for individuals who are homeless and currently living outside. The advocates have put forward a selection of sites for council to review.

A count from the Salvation Army food truck staff, on the night of Nov. 24, 2020, identified 13 individuals who stated that they planned to sleep outside that night. In early November, the salvation army food truck staff had 56 individuals utilize their homeless services which included food, sleeping bags and cold weather wares. This population of homeless individuals are unable to access the current local shelter due to a variety of reasons.

Judy Ventry pointed to Quesnel’s Seasons House shelter as a good model, which works with an Emergency Weather Response framework from BC Housing, but is not offered in the Interior Health Authority.

The Emergency Weather Response defines cold weather as below -5C, where the Cariboo Friendship Society states that they do not turn anyone away at -20C. Seasons House has an open door policy and an active harm reduction policy that focuses on working with people who are struggling with substance use issues.

People living homeless require a number of supports in conjunction with living in order to maintain successful tenancies. Williams Lake is currently experiencing a housing crisis and an all time low in vacancy rates which makes it difficult to find housing for this demographic in the open rental market.

In addition, Councilor Scott Nelson took to his Facebook page to solicit thoughts from his Facebook community. He asked if members on his page would support a ‘tent city.’ He states that it would house the “less vulnerable who are not allowed at the Salvation Army and other service providers. They are classified as high risk.”

This idea was not supported in the presentation to council, but was a personal spin off of the presentation. The demographic in question is not less vulnerable but more vulnerable than homeless individuals who can access the current shelter. Individuals are not a high risk to the community but are high risk to contract COVID-19 due to living outside and being immuno-compromised.

He closes his post with an unsupportive statement regarding how a similar effort in Smithers was unsuccessful, however with the right supports, such a project could create a place for people to receive service connection.

The City is currently working with non-profits to apply for grant money which has become available due to the pandemic and will hopefully see housing with supports for life skills in place. This will see housing built in the long-term, however, people sleeping outside need a solution for this winter.

Leah Martin, Laurel White, Wayne Lucier, Judy Ventry, Deana Conde Garza

Williams Lake

Homelesshomeless housingWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Forest Ink: Great Pacific Garbage Patch, fact or fiction?

Just Posted

Quesnel RCMP arrested a couple who are accused of stealing items from a elderly woman who helped them. (Observer file photo)
Couple accused of stealing elderly Quesnel woman’s purse arrested

Police are not releasing the names of the couple, who are set to next appear in court in February

A group is advocating for a sanctioned homeless camp in Williams Lake. (file image)
Letter: Williams Lake homeless require supports

We want a sanctioned camping space for homeless people struggling with substance use issues

Mitch Love is preparing for the World Juniors and the WHL season. The Quesnel native started coaching the Saskatoon Blades in 2017, and won a Gold Medal with team Canada at the juniors in 2020. (Saskatoon StarPhoenix/Liam Richards)
Cariboo-born coach looking to give Canada back to back gold medals

Mitch Love, who grew up in Quesnel, will be an assistant coach for Canada at the World Juniors

People walk by COVID-19 artwork including a painting of provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interior Health reports 250 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

A total of 837 cases remain active, with 28 in hospital and six in intensive care

File photo
Williams Lake RCMP rush stabbing victim to hospital after disturbance call in Glendale

A woman has been arrested in relation to the incident

A healthcare worker puts on protective equipment at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
2,146 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. since Friday, 49 deaths

Coronavirus vaccinations begin in B.C. Tuesday

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Dr. Bonnie Henry at news conference on arrival of COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 9, 2020. (B.C. government)
Horgan warns B.C. holiday partiers, protesters to sit tight, mask up

COVID-19 fines will be levied, and collection will follow

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Jennifer Charlesworth, British Columbia’s representative for children and youth, is seen in Victoria on December 10, 2018. In its latest report, Charlesworth’s office is once again calling on the province to improve its support system for youth transitioning out of government care after they turn 19 years old. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner
B.C. must improve supports for youth ‘aging out’ of government care: watchdog report

About 850 young people transition out of care every year in B.C.

Second World War veteran David Thiessen of Abbotsford is one of 25 people at Tabor Home who have died of COVID-19 since an outbreak began there in early November.
War veteran in Abbotsford dies of COVID three weeks after 100th birthday

David Thiessen among 25 COVID-related deaths at Tabor Home

A BC Emergency Health Services team of Major Incident Rapid Response paramedics will remain deployed in the community of Fort St. James for at least another four days, as of Dec. 14. (BC Emergency Health Services photo)
Mayor, MLA call for transparency from NHA amid COVID surge in Fort St. James

“We’re all in it together here,” Fort St. James Mayor Bob Motion said.

This photo shows blood samples from volunteers participating in the last-stage testing of the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna and the National Institutes wait to be processed in a lab at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami. Creating vaccines and properly testing them less than a year after the world discovered a never-before-seen disease is incredible. But the two U.S. frontrunners are made in a way that promises speedier development may become the norm — especially if they prove to work long-term as well as they have in early testing. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez, File)
Canada to receive early shipment of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine before year’s end

The Moderna vaccine has not yet been approved by Health Canada

Health Minister Adrian Dix is joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as they look on as Premier John Horgan discusses reopening the province’s economy in phases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
80,000 health-care workers who have yet to get pandemic pay will receive it, Dix says

The B.C. government did start paying the COVID-19 top up to some employees in October

Carmen Robinson was last seen getting off a bus in View Royal the evening of Dec. 8, 1973. Her case remains unsolved 47 years later. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)
Gone cold: Fate of B.C. teen remains a mystery, 47 years after her disappearance

Carmen Robinson, 17, was last seen exiting a bus near Victoria in December 1973

Most Read